Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4,800.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $1,020,081,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,601,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,794,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,356,000 after buying an additional 444,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,172,000 after buying an additional 432,770 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $293.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $321.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -474.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.