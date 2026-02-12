ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

ING Groep NV lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 888.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,005 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $1,889,858,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,162,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,208 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,182,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,978,000 after buying an additional 3,125,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,793,853,000 after buying an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $95.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 37.01%.Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 23.18%.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $7,038,334.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 348,344 shares of company stock worth $36,259,555 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

Positive Sentiment: Schwab posted an earnings beat, revenue growth and set FY?2026 EPS guidance, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength. MarketBeat Earnings & Stats

Schwab posted an earnings beat, revenue growth and set FY?2026 EPS guidance, underscoring continued profitability and margin strength. Positive Sentiment: The firm announced a higher quarterly dividend (raising the payout), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. MarketBeat: Dividend News

The firm announced a higher quarterly dividend (raising the payout), which supports income investors and signals management confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor optimism and momentum pushed SCHW to fresh highs earlier this week, showing demand that could help stabilize the stock if AI fears subside. Yahoo: Investors’ Optimism

Recent investor optimism and momentum pushed SCHW to fresh highs earlier this week, showing demand that could help stabilize the stock if AI fears subside. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster is publicly downplaying AI risk and describing current uses of AI at Schwab, which may reassure some investors but hasn’t yet reversed the market reaction. MSN: CEO on AI

CEO Rick Wurster is publicly downplaying AI risk and describing current uses of AI at Schwab, which may reassure some investors but hasn’t yet reversed the market reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Wurster reiterated that AI will augment, not replace, wealth managers in a Bloomberg interview — helpful context but short?term market reaction remains driven by competitive headlines. Bloomberg Interview

Wurster reiterated that AI will augment, not replace, wealth managers in a Bloomberg interview — helpful context but short?term market reaction remains driven by competitive headlines. Negative Sentiment: The immediate catalyst for today’s decline: a new AI product from fintech firms (cited across outlets) sparked fears of fee compression and client flows away from traditional wealth managers, triggering a sectorwide sell?off that hit Schwab. FT: Brokerage shares slide

The immediate catalyst for today’s decline: a new AI product from fintech firms (cited across outlets) sparked fears of fee compression and client flows away from traditional wealth managers, triggering a sectorwide sell?off that hit Schwab. Negative Sentiment: High?profile insider sales (Chairman Walter Bettinger and Director Christopher Dodds sold large blocks at ~$104) are being highlighted in the press and can amplify negative sentiment even if buys/sells follow personal liquidity plans. SEC Form 4 (Bettinger)

High?profile insider sales (Chairman Walter Bettinger and Director Christopher Dodds sold large blocks at ~$104) are being highlighted in the press and can amplify negative sentiment even if buys/sells follow personal liquidity plans. Negative Sentiment: A former Schwab employee was found guilty of fraud and identity theft — a reputational/operational item to monitor, though it appears isolated and unlikely to drive long?term fundamentals. Yahoo: Ex?employee guilty

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

