Natl Bk Canada Downgrades Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA) to Hold

Vizsla Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Natl Bk Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Vizsla Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at $3,755,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,269 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter worth about $12,736,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.