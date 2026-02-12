Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,844 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter worth $77,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $107.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

