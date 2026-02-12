PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $232.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

