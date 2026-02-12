Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,297 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,525,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,594,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $469.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.38. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

