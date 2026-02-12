PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0927 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value. In addition, the securities must be denominated in United States dollars and must be fixed rate and non convertible.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

