PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.