Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,778 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $165,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,140,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 691,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,385,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,712,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD opened at $346.81 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $369.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.28 and a 200 day moving average of $337.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

