Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc CT

Sound Shore Management Inc CT lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc CT owned 0.26% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $85,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,238,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,041,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,579,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,994,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,279,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,695 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $458,662,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTW. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.57.

Shares of WTW opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $277.54 and a 52-week high of $352.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

