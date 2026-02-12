Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Savvy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,761 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 157,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 162,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 53,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

