130,949 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

