Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $340.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

