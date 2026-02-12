Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,480 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5,102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

VGT opened at $748.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $756.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.34. The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

