Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,842,394 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,530,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40,887.2% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,376,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,514,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $341.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

