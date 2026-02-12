Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,156 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after acquiring an additional 958,633 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,210 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 48,797,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,953,000 after acquiring an additional 549,899 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

