JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA is Savvy Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savvy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $51,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 720,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

