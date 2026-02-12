General Mills, Inc. $GIS Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,047,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,669 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.57% of General Mills worth $153,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in General Mills by 255.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $417,508,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,625,000 after buying an additional 1,383,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.47%.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

