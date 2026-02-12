LSV Asset Management Sells 12,447 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.92% of Everest Group worth $135,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Everest Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EG. Evercore set a $365.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $332.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.21.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EG stock opened at $332.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $370.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.07 and a 200 day moving average of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $13.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.36 by ($0.10). Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.09%.The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($18.39) earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

