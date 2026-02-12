Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $14.45 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,218. This trade represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $159.97 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day moving average is $150.36.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
See Also
