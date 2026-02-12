Brink’s Company (The) $BCO Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,773 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.02% of Brink’s worth $146,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 8.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $169,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,722.50. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.09. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (NYSE: BCO) is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink’s ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink’s armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

