LSV Asset Management Sells 128,839 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,839 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.90% of Centene worth $158,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,997,000. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,487,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $65,105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,768,000 after acquiring an additional 869,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,471,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $40.43 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Key Headlines Impacting Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

About Centene

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

