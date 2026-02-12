Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.49. Carnival has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 61.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 41.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 88,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

