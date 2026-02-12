Ray Anderson Sells 40,123 Shares of Bango (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Free Report) insider Ray Anderson sold 40,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43, for a total value of £17,252.89.

Bango Trading Down 0.4%

LON BGO opened at GBX 76.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.64. Bango PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 61.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 129. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bango from GBX 244 to GBX 212 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 212.

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscriptions economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world’s largest content providers, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe.

