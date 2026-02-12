Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 7,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, trading on the OTC market under the symbol KPCPY, is one of Thailand’s largest banking institutions. Established in 1945 as Thai Farmers Bank by Choti Lamsam to serve the agricultural sector, it was rebranded as Kasikornbank in 2003 to reflect its broader range of financial activities. Headquartered in Bangkok, the bank has evolved into a universal bank offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial solutions.

The bank’s core services include retail and corporate banking products such as deposit accounts, personal and business loans, trade finance, and cash management.

