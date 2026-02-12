CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,025 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $341.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day moving average is $329.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

