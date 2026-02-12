Aftermath Silver (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.7802. Approximately 386,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,145,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7840.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 0.5%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65.
About Aftermath Silver
Aftermath Silver Ltd is a Vancouver-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on acquiring and advancing silver and gold assets in the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on identifying district-scale opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions and applying modern exploration and development techniques to unlock value from underexplored properties.
The company’s flagship asset is the Relief Canyon project in Pershing County, Nevada, which operated as a heap leach gold mine in recent years and remains on care and maintenance.
