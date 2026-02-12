Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Stock Price Up 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.50. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.1750.

Meiji Trading Up 2.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

About Meiji

Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) is the American depositary receipt that represents shares of Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., a Tokyo-based diversified food and pharmaceutical company. Through its two main subsidiaries, Meiji Co, Ltd. and Meiji Seika Pharma Co, Ltd., the company engages in the development, production and sale of a wide range of food and health care products.

In its food business, Meiji offers dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese and infant formula under the Meiji brand. The company is also known for its confectionery line, which includes chocolate, candy, gum and biscuits, marketed both domestically in Japan and across Asia.

