Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 201,471 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 411,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,586,411 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bae Systems in the third quarter worth $5,531,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bae Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 93,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bae Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bae Systems by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 16,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Bae Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bae Systems alerts:

Bae Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bae Systems stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. Bae Systems has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bae Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bae Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on BAESY

About Bae Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bae Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bae Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.