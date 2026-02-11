Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.61. 484,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 413,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphite One presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPH

Graphite One Price Performance

About Graphite One

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$299.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.73.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019. Graphite One Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.