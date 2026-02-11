YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Plans Dividend of $0.35

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3464 per share on Thursday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 33.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.