YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Plans Dividend of $0.35

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3464 per share on Thursday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 33.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,664. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $50.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

