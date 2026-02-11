Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Thursday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 452,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,132. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $96.92.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

