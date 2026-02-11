Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,190,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the previous session’s volume of 336,366 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $54.72.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF stock. American Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the quarter. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF makes up about 46.2% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Investments Inc. owned 97.30% of Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF worth $845,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity. BHYB was launched on Oct 27, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

