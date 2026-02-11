Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s Why

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $35.2050. 737,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,221,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Concentrix from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Concentrix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.690 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.480-12.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently -6.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 362,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,120.25. This trade represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 25.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,305,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after buying an additional 875,556 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,713,000 after buying an additional 714,604 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,768,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $19,385,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $23,318,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Inc (NASDAQ: CNXC) is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology?driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back?office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

