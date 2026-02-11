Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $228.96 and last traded at $229.6050. 310,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 681,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $263.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 29,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

