TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$82.63 and last traded at C$82.60, with a volume of 871206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$80.60.
Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy
TC Energy Trading Up 1.9%
TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.
Featured Articles
