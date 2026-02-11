Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 148,086 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the January 15th total of 462,801 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 683,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 683,912 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Box Hill Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,765. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a market cap of $994.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

