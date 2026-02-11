John Anthony Maddison Sells 1,000 Shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total value of $280,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,930.50. The trade was a 25.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.67. 427,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,382. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $346.00. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.55.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

Positive Sentiment: January short?interest fell materially from mid?January levels (shorts down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of shares short; days?to?cover ~1.6), which reduces immediate short?squeeze pressure and can be supportive for the stock.

January short?interest fell materially from mid?January levels (shorts down ~23.9% to ~2.31M shares, ~4.1% of shares short; days?to?cover ~1.6), which reduces immediate short?squeeze pressure and can be supportive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting is inconsistent — multiple entries show anomalies (0 shares, NaN) for February filings; treat those February figures as unreliable until exchanges correct them.

Short?interest reporting is inconsistent — multiple entries show anomalies (0 shares, NaN) for February filings; treat those February figures as unreliable until exchanges correct them. Neutral Sentiment: Misc. coverage and analyst comparisons (head?to?head pieces) add little new fundamental information for investors beyond headline litigation notices. F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Pcs Edventures!.Com Head-To-Head Analysis

Misc. coverage and analyst comparisons (head?to?head pieces) add little new fundamental information for investors beyond headline litigation notices. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead?plaintiff candidates in a securities class action alleging F5 and certain executives misled the market about the security of BIG?IP products and potential source?code exposure (claims include alleged long?term undetected hack/nation?state infiltration). These filings increase legal and reputational risk and could pressure the stock if disclosures, regulatory inquiries, or settlement costs follow. Representative notices: Bragar Eagel & Squire class action alert Levi & Korsinsky investor alert Rosen Law Firm lead?plaintiff notice

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

