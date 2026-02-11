Insider Selling: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $523,367.76 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.84, for a total transaction of $523,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,212,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,314,055.28. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Morningstar Trading Down 3.8%
Shares of MORN traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 836,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,560. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $330.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.08.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 22.75%.
Morningstar News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Morningstar partnered with the Vatican bank to launch Catholic-themed equity indexes — a product licensing and index services win that can drive recurring index licensing fees, expand Morningstar’s institutional client base, and boost its ESG/faith-based product footprint. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Morningstar Investment Management executed portfolio moves (increasing Berkshire Hathaway B, cutting Meta Platforms, trimming Taiwan Semiconductor) — these reflect the firm’s active asset-management positioning but are unlikely to meaningfully change Morningstar’s fee revenue in the near term. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and outlets preview Morningstar’s upcoming Q4 earnings — the report and guidance could be a near-term catalyst; investors should watch AUM trends, subscription/licensing revenue, and margin commentary. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund commentary (Baron Durable Advantage Fund) referenced Morningstar’s category performance — useful for context on how Morningstar-rated categories and related products are performing, but not directly impactful to Morningstar’s corporate results. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Chairman Joseph Mansueto disclosed small open?market sales on Feb. 9–10 (1,653 shares at ~$165 and 3,214 shares at ~$162.84, ~0.02–0.04% reductions in his holding). While the amounts are modest relative to his remaining stake, insider selling can weigh on short-term sentiment. Read More.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar’s proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.
Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.
