Moorhead John Sells 3,000 Shares of Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) Director Moorhead John sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $188,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,579.84. This represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gold.com Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. 1,186,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.03 and a beta of 0.41. Gold.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Featured Stories

