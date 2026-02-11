MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,703,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,599,606.70. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 9th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $34,960.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $93,280.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 9.1%

MAX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,077. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.72 million, a PE ratio of -255.51 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $895,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 519.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

