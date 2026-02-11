Insider Selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Sells 1,843 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Chasity Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $169,611.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,490.03. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.31. 2,336,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,337. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. Performance Food Group Company has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $109.05.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.
Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.
Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.
