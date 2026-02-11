WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $141,372.55 in Stock

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) EVP Arthur Bacci sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $141,372.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,066.66. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WSFS Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WSFS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. 346,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,178. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

