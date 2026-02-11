Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) CEO Sells $7,915,618.56 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) CEO Louis Pinkham sold 36,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.52, for a total transaction of $7,915,618.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,790.24. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,459. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $229.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

