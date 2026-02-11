Insider Selling: BOX (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CFO Dylan Smith sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,311,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,076.25. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 4,240,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,516. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 73,896 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BOX by 84.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,276,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter worth $20,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box’s services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

