KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Director Buys $5,246,500.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Barakett acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.93 per share, with a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 235,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,550. This represents a 27.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. 6,806,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,172. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $153.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $159.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $176.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.57.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

