YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Thursday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This is a 22.7% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.6%
QDTY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. 13,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,525. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
