Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.2050, with a volume of 9713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marine Harvest ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Marine Harvest ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marine Harvest ASA presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

Marine Harvest ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Harvest ASA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marine Harvest ASA will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Marine Harvest ASA, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol MHGVY, is a leading global seafood company headquartered in Bergen, Norway. The company specializes in the farming, processing and distribution of Atlantic salmon and other salmonid species, delivering fresh, frozen and value-added products to retail, foodservice and wholesale customers. With a focus on high-quality protein, Marine Harvest’s product portfolio includes whole and portioned fillets, smoked salmon, seafood burgers, ready-to-eat meals and other branded offerings.

Marine Harvest operates a fully integrated value chain spanning broodstock and hatchery operations, fish feed production, farming sites, processing facilities and global sales offices.

