Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading Up 29% – What’s Next?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded up 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 486,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 433,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 29.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

