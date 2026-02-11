Anpario (LON:ANP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 and last traded at GBX 570, with a volume of 18217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570.

ANP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Anpario from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 570.

The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 502.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

